Lawrence (3-3) allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and two walks to earn the win Sunday against the Padres.

Lawrence entered the game in the top of the ninth inning with the score tied at 3-3. He wasn't hit hard but struggled with his command by allowing a run to score on a wild pitch. While he was rewarded with a victory, Lawrence has stumbled since taking over as the presumptive closer in Colorado as he's allowed four runs (three earned) across his last 5.1 frames while maintaining only a 4:3 K:BB.