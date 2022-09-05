Rockies manager Bud Black said Monday that Gilbreath (elbow) won't return from the 15-day injured list before the end of the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gilbreath is due to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection to address his left elbow flexor strain and is expected to avoid surgery, but with just a month left in the season, he won't have sufficient time to complete his rehab program for the injury before the Rockies wrap up their schedule in the first week of October. The 26-year-old southpaw turned in a 4.19 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 49:26 K:BB to go with 12 holds in 43 innings over 47 relief appearances before he landed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 28.