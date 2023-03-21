Gilbreath (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Gilbreath underwent Tommy John surgery last week, so a move to the 60-day IL was inevitable. He's been dealing with issues in his left elbow since August and likely won't be able to return until 2024 at the earliest. Gilbreath's placement on the injured list also frees up a spot for Jurickson Profar, who signed with Colorado on Sunday.
