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Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Settles for no-decision Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lorenzen did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

After allowing a leadoff homer to Pete Crow-Armstrong, Lorenzen worked through the rest of his outing without allowing any further damage. In what has been a difficult season for the veteran right-hander, he has now turned in back-to-back respectable starts, allowing one run across five innings in each outing. Lorenzen will take a 2-8 record with a 7.13 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 70.2 innings (16 appearances) into his next outing, tentatively slated for Sunday against the Pirates.

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