Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Stingy in no-decision

Lorenzen did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings against the Giants. He struck out one.

Lorenzen allowed plenty of traffic and generated just two whiffs, but the veteran hurler limited the damage to one run across five innings. The right-hander has shown some improvement of late, posting a 3.22 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB across 36.1 innings over his past seven starts. Overall, Lorenzen will take a 3-9 record with a 6.22 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 73:38 K:BB across 97 innings (21 appearances) into the All-Star break.