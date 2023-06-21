Davis took the loss Tuesday against the Reds after giving up five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over four innings.

Davis tossed clean innings in the first and fourth but allowed a three-run homer in to TJ Friedl in the second and a solo blast to Elly De La Cruz in the third. He generated just five swinging strikes in a very unimpressive start. Davis now has a 7.47 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB in 15.2 innings. He tentatively lines up for a home start against the Dodgers next week and should not be considered for any fantasy lineups.