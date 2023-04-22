Davis did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and zero walks over 4.2 innings during a 4-3 loss to the Phillies. He struck out five.

Making his second start in place of German Marquez (forearm), Davis once again served as an admirable fill-in option. He was tagged for two runs (one earned) in a shaky fourth that included an error, a hit by pitch and a run-scoring balk, but other than that, he was solid and got pulled in the fifth after giving up a two-out single to Nick Castellanos. Through two starts (9.2 innings), Davis holds a 0.93 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and a strong 10:3 K:BB.