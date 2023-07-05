Jones will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Jones sat out a pair of games to close out the Rockies' weekend series with the Tigers, but Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post relays that the 24-year-old was away from the team because he had been serving as the best man in his brother's wedding back on the East Coast. Following the excused absence, Jones rejoined the Rockies in Houston and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Tuesday's 4-1 loss. Jones will stick in the lineup again Wednesday and appears to be locked into a full-time role at the moment, even with the recent return of Kris Bryant from the injured list. Instead of Jones, rookie outfielder Brenton Doyle -- who is on the bench Wednesday for the second game in a row -- appears to be the odd man out of the Rockies' regular lineup.