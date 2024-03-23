Jones was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Reds with an apparent knee injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Jones appeared to have fouled a ball off his right knee and wasn't able to put any weight on it immediately afterward. A trainer eventually helped him off the field and into the clubhouse, where the medical staff will take a closer look at him. The Rockies will likely offer more information in the near future, at which point an idea may emerge regarding how much time -- if any -- Jones will miss. The 25-year-old outfielder entered Saturday's game slashing .267/.340/.422 with four RBI across 50 plate appearances this spring.