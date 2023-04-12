The Rockies recalled Jones from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Jones was one of the Rockies' final roster cuts this spring and was off to a blazing start at Albuquerque, slashing .359/.479/.872 with six home runs and one stolen base across 48 plate appearances. The ex-Guardians corner outfielder/corner infielder may be worth a speculative add in deeper leagues with the hope he lands regular playing time in Colorado, although it's no guarantee that happens. Jones isn't included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.