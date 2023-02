Jones is getting reps at first base this spring in Rockies camp, MLB Pipeline reports.

That is in addition to his scheduled work at third base and both corner-outfield spots. Acquired from the Guardians via trade this winter, the versatile Jones seems likely to win a bench job out of spring training. The 24-year-old carries a career .841 OPS -- including a .394 career OBP -- in more than 2,000 minor-league plate appearances, so he has little left to prove below the majors.