The Rockies optioned Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Colorado acquired Jones in a deal with the Guardians over the winter, and there had been some thought he might open the season as an everyday player for his new squad. However, the 24-year-old was shaky in his Cactus League action before the demotion, slashing just .186/.250/.233 with a 20:4 K:BB over 48 plate appearances. Jones has a chance to help out the Rockies before 2023 ends, but it'll be Elehuris Montero and Mike Moustakas who will get the majority of at-bats from the hot corner to begin the season.