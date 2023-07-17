Jones went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Yankees.

Jones has homered twice over three games since the All-Star break, and Sunday's 11th inning blast tied the contest at 7-7. The 25-year-old has also struck out in his last 11 games, racking up 14 of them in that span. He's at seven homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .288/.369/.508 slash line through 40 contests. Jones has received more playing time in left field of late, which could ultimately land him on the strong side of a platoon with switch-hitting Jurickson Profar.