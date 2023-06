Jones went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Padres.

This is just the fourth time in 13 games that Jones has been held without a hit, but he still managed to get on base twice. He also logged a steal for the fourth game in a row. The 25-year-old has fit in wonderfully with the Rockies, hitting .349 with two home runs, four steals, 10 RBI and four runs scored over 47 plate appearances.