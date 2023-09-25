Jones went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Jones got a hold of a slider from Jordan Wicks and sent it over the wall in center to extend the Rockies' lead to 3-1. The long ball was his seventh against left-handed pitching and his 10th on the road, as he's showing he doesn't need to rely on playing at home to be an impactful bat. He's been a true breakout star for the Rockies and is potentially setting himself up for a massive year in 2024 with a full season under his belt. The 25-year-old is now slashing .286/.382/.531 with 18 home runs, 55 RBI, 56 runs, 17 steals and a 50:117 BB:K in 393 plate appearances.