Jones is expected to get a chance to play third base for the Rockies with Ryan McMahon moving to second, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Jones has yet to get any reps at third base at the major-league level, but that was his primary position in the minors. He's expected to compete with Elehuris Montero for playing time at the hot corner. Jones has a good eye at the plate and lots of raw power, although that pop hasn't manifested into big home run totals in the minors. Coors Field would help that, though, making Jones an interesting late-round upside play in fantasy if he can get the playing time.