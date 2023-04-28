Grichuk (groin) said Friday that he is healthy and ready to be activated from the injured list, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

It sounds like Grichuk will indeed come off the IL at some point during the Rockies' three-game weekend series against the visiting Diamondbacks, even though his eight-game minor-league rehab assignment went quite poorly. He slashed just .091/.167/.121 across 36 plate appearances during his time with Triple-A Albuquerque. The 31-year-old outfielder has missed the first four weeks of the 2023 major-league season while recovering from February hernia surgery.