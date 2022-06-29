Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-4 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Grichuk got off to a hot start in his new Colorado home after being traded for Raimel Tapia during spring training, but he has since cooled off. Even with the home run off Clayton Kershaw, Grichuk is slashing only .225/.276/.388 over June. The 30-year-old's 2022 numbers are fairly consistent with his career production to date, and his career .293 OBP combined with a 26.6% strikeout percentage suggest that his ceiling has already been reached.