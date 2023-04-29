Grichuk (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
The initial timetable on Grichuk's return from offseason bilateral sports hernia surgery was mid-April, so Grichuk returns about a week later than expected, but still in the first month of the season. He should assume a near-everyday role in the outfield, which will cut into the playing time of Yonathan Daza (hand) and Charlie Blackmon.
