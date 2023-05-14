Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters that Feltner is under observation at the hospital and being evaluated after being hit in the head by a line drive during Saturday's game against the Phillies, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Black also mentioned that the team will receive more information on Feltner's status in the morning. The injury occurred when Nick Castellanos hit a line shot that directly connected with Feltner's head in the second inning, and while he did walk off under his own power with trainers, he was unable to continue. It's very likely that the right-hander will be placed in the concussion protocol.