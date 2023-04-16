Feltner (0-2) took the loss against Seattle on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 3.2 innings.

Feltner made it through three frames without allowing any damage on the scoreboard, but the fourth proved disastrous for him. The right-hander served up a solo homer to Eugenio Suarez to begin the inning and allowed five more baserunners in the frame, four of whom came around to score. The crushing blow was a two-out triple by Julio Rodriguez that plated three runs. Feltner has struggled so far this season, allowing 13 runs while posting a 15:11 K:BB over 13.1 frames.