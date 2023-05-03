Feltner did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Brewers. He struck out three.

Feltner shut the Rockies out through five innings. But he allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the sixth before being lifted. The 26-year-old allowed 13 runs in his first three starts of the season. Since, he has only surrendered two runs in his last three starts. His ERA has dipped from 8.78 to 4.45. Feltner is tentatively scheduled to face the Mets on Sunday.