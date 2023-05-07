Feltner did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and six walks over 3.1 innings during a 13-6 win over the Mets. He struck out three.

Feltner walked the first two batters he faced and ultimately surrendered three first-inning runs. He struggled with his command all game long and was pulled with one out in the fourth after plunking Brandon Nimmo and walking Francisco Lindor to load the bases. Feltner struggled to start the season, allowing 13 runs in 13.1 innings with a 15:11 K:BB over his first three outings, but he had been sharp since, surrendering just two earned runs in 17 innings with a 15:4 K:BB across his past three appearances. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus Philadelphia.