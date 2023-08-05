Feltner (head) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Feltner was cleared to begin throwing again in late July after recovering from a fractured skull and subsequent serious concussion symptoms. He is set to throw two bullpen sessions per week for a few weeks and then progress to a rehab assignment. That won't leave him much time to return during the regular season, though manager Bud Black told the media that both the team and Feltner believe it's important for him to get back on the mound prior to the winter to clear any mental hurdles that may be the result of his injury.