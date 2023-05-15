Feltner (head) has been discharged from the hospital.

Feltner was placed on the injured list Sunday after he was struck in the head by a line drive off the bat off Nick Castellanos and he was diagnosed with a small skull fracture and a concussion. Feltner remains without a timeline, but it's obviously a positive development that the right-hander was able to be discharged from the hospital while not needing to undergo surgery.

