Feltner (head) has been discharged from the hospital.
Feltner was placed on the injured list Sunday after he was struck in the head by a line drive off the bat off Nick Castellanos and he was diagnosed with a small skull fracture and a concussion. Feltner remains without a timeline, but it's obviously a positive development that the right-hander was able to be discharged from the hospital while not needing to undergo surgery.
