The Rockies placed Feltner on the 15-day injured list Sunday after he was diagnosed with a small skull fracture and a concussion, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

The move to the IL comes after Feltner departed in the second inning of his start in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies when he was struck in the head by a Nick Castellanos line drive. According to Cavnar, manager Bud Black said that Feltner remains hospitalized but is expected to be discharged later Sunday. The right-hander will likely remain without a clear timeline for a return until he makes enough progress in his recovery from the skull fracture and concussion to resume a throwing program.