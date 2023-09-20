Feltner did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings in a 2-0 loss to the Padres. He struck out five.

Feltner made his first appearance since May 13 after being hit in the head by a comebacker and fired off five scoreless innings Tuesday. Encouragingly, Feltner got up to 86 pitches and appeared to be fully stretched out. However, Feltner was never in contention for the win, as the Rockies were no-hit until the ninth inning. The 26-year-old is tentatively scheduled to take the mound Sunday during a road matchup with the Cubs.