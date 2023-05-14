Feltner left Saturday's appearance against the Phillies after being hit in the head in the second inning, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He allowed four runs in 1.2 innings before exiting.

Feltner took a comebacker directly to his head and immediately left the contest. Peter Lambert took over on the mound. One positive development is that Feltner was able to leave on his own after visiting with the training staff, but he'll obviously need to undergo testing and likely clear the concussion protocol before he's ready to return to the mound.