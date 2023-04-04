Feltner (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks over 4.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out seven.

After striking out the side in the second, Feltner surrendered a two-run homer to Chris Taylor in the third, giving the Dodgers an early 2-0 advantage. Colorado answered in the top of the fifth and took a 4-2 lead, but it was short lived as Feltner allowed back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases before being taken out in the bottom half of the inning. Eventually, all three of those runners game around to score, turning a decent night into a losing effort. Despite the end results, Feltner's seven strikeouts against a strong Dodgers lineup certainly keeps the right-hander on fantasy radars.