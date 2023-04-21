Feltner (1-2) earned the win over Philadelphia on Thursday, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings during which he gave up three hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Feltner had a rough go his previous trip to the mound, giving up five runs in 3.2 innings. He rebounded nicely Thursday, falling one out shy of a quality start and keeping the Phillies off the scoreboard. He struggled with his control again, issuing exactly three free passes for the third straight game, but balanced that by giving up just three hits, all of which were singles. Feltner has shown some decent strikeout stuff this season with 21 punchouts across 19 frames, but it's hard to be optimistic about his chances for sustained success given that he's also handed out 14 walks. Getting a better handle on his control will be key for the right-hander to further improve upon his 6.16 ERA.