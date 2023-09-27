Feltner (2-4) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, coughing up five runs on six hits and a walk over three innings as the Rockies were routed 11-2. He failed to strike out a batter.

Remarkably, none of the hits off Feltner went for extra bases, but four straight singles to lead off the second inning led to a five-run frame. The right-hander has proven to be a particularly poor fit for Coors Field, posting an 8.40 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in the Rockies' home stadium during his first season with the club compared to a 4.45 ERA and 1.48 WHIP on the road, but with two years of team control left before he even reaches arbitration, Colorado may keep Feltner around in 2024 to provide depth for the staff.