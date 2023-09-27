The Rockies placed Feltner on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow inflammation.

Feltner started the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers and probably wasn't going to make another appearance either way. The 27-year-old right-hander finishes the 2023 campaign with a 5.82 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 38:28 K:BB in 10 major-league starts covering 43.1 innings.