Feltner (head) will make his second minor-league rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Albuquerque, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Feltner tallied three strikeouts over three innings of one-run ball in his rehab debut last Friday with High-A Spokane and will now jump to the Triple-A level as he readies for a late-season return to the Rockies' starting rotation. The 27-year-old right-hander suffered a skull fracture and concussion when he got struck by a Nick Castellanos comebacker in mid-May.