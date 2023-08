Feltner (head) is expected to pitch in a game with High-A Spokane on Wednesday, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

It has taken a while for Feltner to work his way back after being struck on the head by a line drive in mid-May, but he is on the verge of appearing in a game for the first time since. Barring any setbacks he should be ready to rejoin the Rockies before the campaign comes to a close.