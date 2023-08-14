Manager Bud Black, according to Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com, "has confidence Feltner (head) will pitch again in 2023."

Feltner has been out of action since being struck on the head by a baseball in mid-May, but he resumed throwing earlier this month, and he is scheduled to face hitters Saturday "without a protective screen." It's unclear how close he is to embarking on a rehab assignment, but that might not be too far in the future if things continue going as planned.