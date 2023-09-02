Feltner (head) struck out three and gave up one earned run on three hits and no walks over three innings in his rehab start Friday for High-A Spokane.

Feltner returned to the mound Friday for the first time since he suffered a skull fracture and major concussion when he was struck in the head by a line drive in a May 13 start against the Phillies. Because he's been on the shelf for three and a half months, Feltner will require multiple rehab outings to get stretched back out for starting duty, but the right-hander appears on track to return from the 60-day injured list before season's end.