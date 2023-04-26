Feltner (2-2) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Guardians. allowing one unearned run on five hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander didn't give up an earned run for the second straight outing while recording his first quality start of the season. Feltner also didn't issue a free pass for the first time in five starts as he fired 60 of 82 pitches for strikes. Despite the strong recent performances, he still carries a 4.68 ERA and 1.48 WHIP, and that's with four of his five starts so far coming on the road. Feltner's next turn in the rotation lines up for a Coors Field start next week against the Brewers.