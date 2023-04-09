Feltner allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings during Sunday's win over the Nationals. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.
Feltner coughed up a pair of runs in the second inning before Washington plated a third run in the fifth. Through two outings this season, he's given up eight runs with a 10:8 K:BB through 9.2 frames. The 26-year-old righty forced nine whiffs on 90 pitches Sunday. Feltner is lined up to start in Seattle next weekend.
