Rockies' Sammy Peralta: Dispatched to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Peralta to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Peralta was in the majors for only a few days and he didn't make an appearance. The southpaw returns to Albuquerque, where he's posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with seven strikeouts over 9.2 innings out of the bullpen.
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