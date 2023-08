Bouchard (biceps) was activated Monday from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Bouchard is recovered from March surgery to repair a ruptured biceps muscle, but he'll remain on the farm for the time being. The 27-year-old is batting .188 with a .569 OPS in 21 plate appearances since he shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Albuquerque last week.