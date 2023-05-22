Bouchard (biceps) is progressing ahead of schedule and could make a late-season return, Rockies manager Bud Black told Thomas Harding of MLB.com on Monday.
Bouchard had surgery in mid-March to repair a ruptured left biceps muscle. His recovery has evidently gone swimmingly to this point and he could make it back at some point after the All-Star break, but there remains no clear timetable for the outfielder.
