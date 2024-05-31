Bouchard is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Dodgers.
Bouchard had started each of the last four contests in left field, but he will begin the series opener against the Dodgers on the bench. Jake Cave is getting the call in left field for this one.
More News
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Drawing fourth straight start•
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Productive in return to majors•
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Expected to be recalled•
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Sitting in third straight•