Bouchard (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Bouchard is less than two weeks removed from suffering a right ankle sprain but is ready to test things out in a game setting. He is eligible for activation at any time, but the Rockies could keep him at Albuquerque rather than retuning him to the major-league roster.