Manager Bud Black said Thursday that Sullivan will be behind the Rockies' other pitchers to begin spring training while the left-hander continues to recover from hip surgery, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

It's unclear when Sullivan had surgery, but it was presumably at some point over the winter, as he finished the past season on Double-A Hartford's active roster. Sullivan was excellent over his seven starts with Hartford (1.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 24:7 K:BB in 32 innings), and his efforts earned him his first invitation to big-league camp as a non-roster invitee. Once he's fully ramped up, Sullivan will likely open the 2025 season with either Hartford or Triple-A Albuquerque.