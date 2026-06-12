Rockies' Sean Sullivan: Set to make MLB debut Friday

The Rockies will call up Sullivan from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his major-league debut with a start Friday versus the Athletics, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

It's a difficult environment for Sullivan to be making his big-league debut, as Friday's contest will be played at the very hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark. The 23-year-old southpaw holds a 5.60 ERA and 50:19 K:BB over 54.2 innings covering 11 starts this season with Albuquerque. Sullivan could earn additional starts if he pitches well, but he's not a recommended fantasy option Friday.