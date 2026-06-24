Rockies' Sean Sullivan: Shows poor control in loss

Sullivan (0-2) took the loss against Boston on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Sullivan was able to complete five frames for the first time as a big-leaguer, but that's where the positives end. The southpaw put himself in constant danger by handing out five free passes, with two of the batters he walked eventually coming around to score. Sullivan was at least better than in his previous start, when he was rocked by the Cubs for eight runs over four innings, but his performances so far have given fantasy managers no reason to consider adding him to their rosters.