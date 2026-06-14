Rockies' TJ Rumfield: Goes deep in big win

Rumfield went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a triple, a second RBI and a second run scored in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Athletics.

Rumfield has gone 9-for-20 (.450) with two homers, four doubles and five RBI during a five-game hitting streak. His blast Sunday provided the final run of this high-scoring contest. For the season, the first baseman is batting .280 with an .826 OPS, nine homers, 34 RBI, 31 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples over 69 contests. He has yet to attempt a stolen base in the majors.