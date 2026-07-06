Rockies' TJ Rumfield: Racks up three hits in win

Rumfield went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Giants.

Rumfield has hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games, a span that includes eight multi-hit efforts. However, he's now gone 13 contests without a home run, matching his longest power drought of the year. The first baseman is batting .301 with an .874 OPS, 12 homers, 47 RBI, 42 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples and no stolen bases over his first 88 big-league games. As long as he's consistent at the plate, he has little chance of losing out on a near-everyday role.