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Rockies' TJ Rumfield: Receiving Sunday off

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rumfield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Rumfield had just received a day of rest Tuesday, and the Giants are sending a right-handed (Blade Tidwell) to the mound Sunday, making the left-handed-hitting first baseman's absence from the lineup somewhat curious. The Rockies have yet to indicate that Rumfield is dealing with any sort of injury, so he may just be getting a chance to clear his head after going 3-for-21 over his last six contests. Troy Johnston will replace Rumfield at first base and will bat fifth.

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