Rockies' Tom Murphy: Closes 2017 with meager September showing
Murphy went hitless in four at-bats following his September callup.
The catching prospect saw little playing time down the stretch with the Rockies in the thick of the playoff race, a disappointing finish to a disappointing season. Expected by many to move into the starting catcher role at some point in 2017, he wound up getting hurt during spring training and struggling at the plate in the minors. Heading into 2018, Murphy still looks like a candidate to assume full-time catching duties, but he'll need to show that this past season was simply a fluke and not a sign of things to come.
